Palm Harbor, FL
121 Lake Shore Drive E
Last updated December 2 2019 at 5:15 PM

121 Lake Shore Drive E

121 Lake Shore Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

121 Lake Shore Drive East, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
DESCRIPTION
121 Lake Shore Drive E
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1, 2019

BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF LAKE TARPON
3 Bedroom - 3 Bath - Bonus Room - 2 Car Garage - Dock

The home features a newly remodeled Kitchen with Granite sculptured edge counter tops, new wood cabinets and stainless steal appliances.

The Master Bathroom has been updated with all new Ceramic tile Granite counter tops, Jacuzzi style tub, and His and Hers Steam shower.

The 2 Bedrooms (one could be a sitting room with Spectacular views of Lake Tarpon) upstairs share the master bathroom. 1 Bedroom on bottom level

Additional Room can be used as a Den/Office/ or additional sleeping area

In the Back of the house you have the newly remodeled screened Lanai with Brick Pavers, a built in wet bar, cooking station, refrigerator, as well as a 6 foot long gas burning Fire pit.

All this for entertaining while looking over your 60 foot T shaped covered Dock on Lake Tarpon.

New Roof

Rent $2,999
Security Deposit $2,999
Application Fee $50.00 (anyone 18 & over )
Last Month $2,999

Pet Friendly/ Pet Fee Applies

School Zone:
Highland Lakes Elementary School
Tarpon Springs Middle School
Tarpon Springs High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Lake Shore Drive E have any available units?
121 Lake Shore Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Lake Shore Drive E have?
Some of 121 Lake Shore Drive E's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Lake Shore Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
121 Lake Shore Drive E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Lake Shore Drive E pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Lake Shore Drive E is pet friendly.
Does 121 Lake Shore Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 121 Lake Shore Drive E does offer parking.
Does 121 Lake Shore Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Lake Shore Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Lake Shore Drive E have a pool?
No, 121 Lake Shore Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 121 Lake Shore Drive E have accessible units?
No, 121 Lake Shore Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Lake Shore Drive E have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Lake Shore Drive E does not have units with dishwashers.
