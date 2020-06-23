Amenities
DESCRIPTION
121 Lake Shore Drive E
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1, 2019
BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF LAKE TARPON
3 Bedroom - 3 Bath - Bonus Room - 2 Car Garage - Dock
The home features a newly remodeled Kitchen with Granite sculptured edge counter tops, new wood cabinets and stainless steal appliances.
The Master Bathroom has been updated with all new Ceramic tile Granite counter tops, Jacuzzi style tub, and His and Hers Steam shower.
The 2 Bedrooms (one could be a sitting room with Spectacular views of Lake Tarpon) upstairs share the master bathroom. 1 Bedroom on bottom level
Additional Room can be used as a Den/Office/ or additional sleeping area
In the Back of the house you have the newly remodeled screened Lanai with Brick Pavers, a built in wet bar, cooking station, refrigerator, as well as a 6 foot long gas burning Fire pit.
All this for entertaining while looking over your 60 foot T shaped covered Dock on Lake Tarpon.
New Roof
Rent $2,999
Security Deposit $2,999
Application Fee $50.00 (anyone 18 & over )
Last Month $2,999
Pet Friendly/ Pet Fee Applies
School Zone:
Highland Lakes Elementary School
Tarpon Springs Middle School
Tarpon Springs High School