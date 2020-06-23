Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fire pit

121 Lake Shore Drive E

Palm Harbor, FL 34684



AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1, 2019



BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF LAKE TARPON

3 Bedroom - 3 Bath - Bonus Room - 2 Car Garage - Dock



The home features a newly remodeled Kitchen with Granite sculptured edge counter tops, new wood cabinets and stainless steal appliances.



The Master Bathroom has been updated with all new Ceramic tile Granite counter tops, Jacuzzi style tub, and His and Hers Steam shower.



The 2 Bedrooms (one could be a sitting room with Spectacular views of Lake Tarpon) upstairs share the master bathroom. 1 Bedroom on bottom level



Additional Room can be used as a Den/Office/ or additional sleeping area



In the Back of the house you have the newly remodeled screened Lanai with Brick Pavers, a built in wet bar, cooking station, refrigerator, as well as a 6 foot long gas burning Fire pit.



All this for entertaining while looking over your 60 foot T shaped covered Dock on Lake Tarpon.



New Roof



Rent $2,999

Security Deposit $2,999

Application Fee $50.00 (anyone 18 & over )

Last Month $2,999



Pet Friendly/ Pet Fee Applies



School Zone:

Highland Lakes Elementary School

Tarpon Springs Middle School

Tarpon Springs High School