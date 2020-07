Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This very well maintained house features split floor plan, 2 car garages, a wood burned fireplace at the family room, updated kitchen and laminated floor throughout the house. Inside utility with full side washer/drier connection. Excellent location with a short drive to sandy clearwater beach. $50 application fee each adult over 18. $125 processing fee at time of acceptance of lease. $300 Non Refundable PET fee. No utilities included with the rent.