1060 PERSIMMON DRIVE

LOCATION, LOCATION A Family sized 4 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bathroom, Pool home. a SHORT WALK to Historic Downtown Palm Harbor with its vibrant nightlife, Charming Ozona with its great restaurants, the Pinellas walking / cycle trail, local shops and restaurants. Also just a 5 minute drive, or a cycle ride away takes you to Palm Harbor University High school, the huge YMCA complex and the Famous Beaches at Honeymoon Island. This spacious home has the popular 2 way split bedroom plan with TWO masters and a flexible lay out plan. ALL bedrooms have walk in closets. Separate living room, Dining room or Office, Large eat in kitchen/Dining with Oak cabinets and granite counter tops, Upgraded Bathrooms, Main living room with built in TV, inside Laundry room, large screen room, Secluded pool area in a wonderful lush Tropical setting, BBQ deck, Fully fenced rear yard with separate area for play/pets. Over sized 2 car garage. If you want a comfortable family home in a quiet and safe area, with the best schools and local facilities come rent this one. ( 1st, last,security, pet fees. References and background checks )