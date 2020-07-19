1001 TARTAN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool

Golfer's delight, rental fee includes unlimited free play on 3 private executive golf courses (27 holes). Corner 3rd floor condo and master suite overlooks the golf course. Two large bedrooms split plan, more square footage than public records because both balconies are enclosed and have central heat/air for additional bonus rooms. Porcelain tile, paint, and central heat/air were updated in 2016, no carpet in condo. Washer and dryer are included for your convenience. Fully furnished available now until December 31, 2018 only. This 55+ condo provides security as it has a gated entrance and elevators. Also, besides a private pool on site, this rental includes all of the privileges of Highland Lakes Community: clubhouse with a heated pool, access to Lake Tarpon, almost every game and activity you can imagine and the list goes on. Call and make that appointment today.