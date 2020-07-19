All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1001 TARTAN DRIVE

1001 Tartan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Tartan Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Highland Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
Golfer's delight, rental fee includes unlimited free play on 3 private executive golf courses (27 holes). Corner 3rd floor condo and master suite overlooks the golf course. Two large bedrooms split plan, more square footage than public records because both balconies are enclosed and have central heat/air for additional bonus rooms. Porcelain tile, paint, and central heat/air were updated in 2016, no carpet in condo. Washer and dryer are included for your convenience. Fully furnished available now until December 31, 2018 only. This 55+ condo provides security as it has a gated entrance and elevators. Also, besides a private pool on site, this rental includes all of the privileges of Highland Lakes Community: clubhouse with a heated pool, access to Lake Tarpon, almost every game and activity you can imagine and the list goes on. Call and make that appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 TARTAN DRIVE have any available units?
1001 TARTAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 TARTAN DRIVE have?
Some of 1001 TARTAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 TARTAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1001 TARTAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 TARTAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1001 TARTAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 1001 TARTAN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1001 TARTAN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1001 TARTAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 TARTAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 TARTAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1001 TARTAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1001 TARTAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1001 TARTAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 TARTAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 TARTAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
