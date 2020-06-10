530 Les Jardin Drive

Amenities
ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY Stunning courtyard home with detached guest suite and sweeping golf views in a lush tropical setting. This home has been professionally decorated and features saturnia marble floors, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, high-end appliances, custom designed heated courtyard pool and spa, and inviting outdoor entertainment area with full summer kitchen. Frenchman's Reserve has recently undergone beautiful renovations to the club and amenities. Golf, Tennis, Exercise, it is all here. Golf membership transfer fee of $535, refundable club membership security deposit of $5,000 for tenant's Club membership to be activated. 100% refundable at end of lease.