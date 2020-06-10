All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
530 Les Jardin Drive

530 Les Jardin Drive · (561) 328-7536
Location

530 Les Jardin Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Frenchman's Reserve

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
tennis court
ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY Stunning courtyard home with detached guest suite and sweeping golf views in a lush tropical setting. This home has been professionally decorated and features saturnia marble floors, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, high-end appliances, custom designed heated courtyard pool and spa, and inviting outdoor entertainment area with full summer kitchen. Frenchman's Reserve has recently undergone beautiful renovations to the club and amenities. Golf, Tennis, Exercise, it is all here. Golf membership transfer fee of $535, refundable club membership security deposit of $5,000 for tenant's Club membership to be activated. 100% refundable at end of lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Les Jardin Drive have any available units?
530 Les Jardin Drive has a unit available for $8,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 530 Les Jardin Drive have?
Some of 530 Les Jardin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Les Jardin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
530 Les Jardin Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Les Jardin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 530 Les Jardin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 530 Les Jardin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 530 Les Jardin Drive does offer parking.
Does 530 Les Jardin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 Les Jardin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Les Jardin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 530 Les Jardin Drive has a pool.
Does 530 Les Jardin Drive have accessible units?
No, 530 Les Jardin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Les Jardin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Les Jardin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Les Jardin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Les Jardin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
