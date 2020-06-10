All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

509 Resort Lane

509 Resort Lane · (847) 865-9309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

509 Resort Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
PGA National

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,970

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
clubhouse
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
Monthly Rent fully furnished $3970/month (minimum 6 months or rent will be higher) + $690/month for Utilities including Electric, CableTV, Internet, Water, Pest Control, Weekly exterior yard maintenance/service one OF A KIND - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Custom Designed & Built Home - Truly one of a Kind - No other house like this one. This is Palm Beach and PGA National's best location only 200 yards to SPA & LOUNGES at world class resort of PGA National which is Home to the PGA Tour Honda Classic. Closest Free Standing Exclusive Single Family House to the Resort Clubhouse to the SPA at PGA National. This is the Only Single Family Home in Resort Villas and features 4 Bedrooms & 3 Baths, kitchen and living room in an open floorplan, private secluded patio with room for seating. Brand new

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Resort Lane have any available units?
509 Resort Lane has a unit available for $3,970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 509 Resort Lane have?
Some of 509 Resort Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Resort Lane currently offering any rent specials?
509 Resort Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Resort Lane pet-friendly?
No, 509 Resort Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 509 Resort Lane offer parking?
No, 509 Resort Lane does not offer parking.
Does 509 Resort Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 Resort Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Resort Lane have a pool?
No, 509 Resort Lane does not have a pool.
Does 509 Resort Lane have accessible units?
No, 509 Resort Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Resort Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Resort Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Resort Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Resort Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
