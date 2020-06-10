509 Resort Lane

Amenities

Monthly Rent fully furnished $3970/month (minimum 6 months or rent will be higher) + $690/month for Utilities including Electric, CableTV, Internet, Water, Pest Control, Weekly exterior yard maintenance/service one OF A KIND - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Custom Designed & Built Home - Truly one of a Kind - No other house like this one. This is Palm Beach and PGA National's best location only 200 yards to SPA & LOUNGES at world class resort of PGA National which is Home to the PGA Tour Honda Classic. Closest Free Standing Exclusive Single Family House to the Resort Clubhouse to the SPA at PGA National. This is the Only Single Family Home in Resort Villas and features 4 Bedrooms & 3 Baths, kitchen and living room in an open floorplan, private secluded patio with room for seating. Brand new