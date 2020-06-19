All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
489 Leaf Drive
489 Leaf Drive

489 Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

489 Leaf Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Evergrene

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely impeccable & completely updated 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home in the club community of Evergrene! The front lanai opens to the light-filled great room - large enough for both living & dining areas. The kitchen has been remodeled with high-end cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & granite counters with a spacious breakfast bar that opens to both the eat-in-kitchen and family room. Sliding glass doors take you to the covered & screened paver patio & lushly landscaped fenced back-yard - perfect for every-day living or entertaining! The spacious master suite has hard wood floors, a large walk-in closet & features a completely remodeled bathroom offering a gorgeous vanity with double sinks, quartz counters and a custom shower with a frameless glass enclosure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 489 Leaf Drive have any available units?
489 Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
What amenities does 489 Leaf Drive have?
Some of 489 Leaf Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 489 Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
489 Leaf Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 489 Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 489 Leaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 489 Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 489 Leaf Drive does offer parking.
Does 489 Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 489 Leaf Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 489 Leaf Drive have a pool?
No, 489 Leaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 489 Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 489 Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 489 Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 489 Leaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 489 Leaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 489 Leaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
