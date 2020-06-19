489 Leaf Drive

Amenities

Absolutely impeccable & completely updated 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home in the club community of Evergrene! The front lanai opens to the light-filled great room - large enough for both living & dining areas. The kitchen has been remodeled with high-end cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & granite counters with a spacious breakfast bar that opens to both the eat-in-kitchen and family room. Sliding glass doors take you to the covered & screened paver patio & lushly landscaped fenced back-yard - perfect for every-day living or entertaining! The spacious master suite has hard wood floors, a large walk-in closet & features a completely remodeled bathroom offering a gorgeous vanity with double sinks, quartz counters and a custom shower with a frameless glass enclosure.