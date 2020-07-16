283 Cypress Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

New Hurricane impact Windows, Nest self programming thermostat, Remote Control Lighting System, Plantation Shutters, Slider door with roll down block out shade, 42 inch kitchen cabinets with 8 pullouts and soft close drawers in lower cabinets and doors, New 3'' plantation style Louver closet doors, New closet system, New tile on balcony, NEW LG appliances, New LG 55'' Smart TV and LG sound bar, Freshly painted, Crown molding, Beautiful refinished parquet flooring throughout and a Tankless water heater to maximize space.