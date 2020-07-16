All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:20 PM

283 Cypress Point Drive

283 Cypress Point Drive · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

283 Cypress Point Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
PGA National

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 502 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
New Hurricane impact Windows, Nest self programming thermostat, Remote Control Lighting System, Plantation Shutters, Slider door with roll down block out shade, 42 inch kitchen cabinets with 8 pullouts and soft close drawers in lower cabinets and doors, New 3'' plantation style Louver closet doors, New closet system, New tile on balcony, NEW LG appliances, New LG 55'' Smart TV and LG sound bar, Freshly painted, Crown molding, Beautiful refinished parquet flooring throughout and a Tankless water heater to maximize space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Cypress Point Drive have any available units?
283 Cypress Point Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 283 Cypress Point Drive have?
Some of 283 Cypress Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 Cypress Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
283 Cypress Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Cypress Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 283 Cypress Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 283 Cypress Point Drive offer parking?
No, 283 Cypress Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 283 Cypress Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 283 Cypress Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Cypress Point Drive have a pool?
No, 283 Cypress Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 283 Cypress Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 283 Cypress Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 283 Cypress Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 283 Cypress Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 283 Cypress Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 283 Cypress Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
