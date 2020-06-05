All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

2661 Ravella Lane

2661 Ravella Lane · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2661 Ravella Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 2096 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 story town home located in upscale, gated community with gorgeous resort styled amenities. This lovely brand newly furnished home offers spacious living room, dining room, fully equipped kitchen with walk in pantry, 2 large master suites each with their own baths and walk in closets, plus a down stairs sitting room with pull out sofa and private bath. All brand newly furnished, turn key with all TVS, Cookware, dishware, decorative accessories and more. Just bring your tooth brush!!! All within walking distance to all the areas finest shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Brand newly furnished, fully turnkey and ready for immediate short term occupancy. # MONTH MINIMUM ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2661 Ravella Lane have any available units?
2661 Ravella Lane has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2661 Ravella Lane have?
Some of 2661 Ravella Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2661 Ravella Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2661 Ravella Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2661 Ravella Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2661 Ravella Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 2661 Ravella Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2661 Ravella Lane does offer parking.
Does 2661 Ravella Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2661 Ravella Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2661 Ravella Lane have a pool?
No, 2661 Ravella Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2661 Ravella Lane have accessible units?
No, 2661 Ravella Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2661 Ravella Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2661 Ravella Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2661 Ravella Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2661 Ravella Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
