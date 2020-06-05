2661 Ravella Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 story town home located in upscale, gated community with gorgeous resort styled amenities. This lovely brand newly furnished home offers spacious living room, dining room, fully equipped kitchen with walk in pantry, 2 large master suites each with their own baths and walk in closets, plus a down stairs sitting room with pull out sofa and private bath. All brand newly furnished, turn key with all TVS, Cookware, dishware, decorative accessories and more. Just bring your tooth brush!!! All within walking distance to all the areas finest shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Brand newly furnished, fully turnkey and ready for immediate short term occupancy. # MONTH MINIMUM ONLY.