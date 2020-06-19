All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
1816 Flower Drive
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:24 PM

1816 Flower Drive

1816 Flower Drive · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1816 Flower Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Evergrene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2729 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous, updated water front home! New renovations include flooring - no carpet - Brazilian cherry staircase, oak flooring in master bedroom; all new interior and exterior paint; detailed trim & molding; granite counters. Long lake views from the living and family rooms! Formal living and dining rooms plus a large family room. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas cookstove! One bedroom is on the first floor, the master and 2 others are upstairs. Evergrene is a gated community with a resort style club house with a large pool, kids water play area, tiki bar and fitness center. Plus tennis, volleyball, pickleball and basketball. Conveniently located to schools, shopping, restaurants, beaches and highways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Flower Drive have any available units?
1816 Flower Drive has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1816 Flower Drive have?
Some of 1816 Flower Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Flower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Flower Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Flower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1816 Flower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 1816 Flower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1816 Flower Drive does offer parking.
Does 1816 Flower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1816 Flower Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Flower Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1816 Flower Drive has a pool.
Does 1816 Flower Drive have accessible units?
No, 1816 Flower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Flower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 Flower Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 Flower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1816 Flower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
