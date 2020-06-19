1816 Flower Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court volleyball court

Gorgeous, updated water front home! New renovations include flooring - no carpet - Brazilian cherry staircase, oak flooring in master bedroom; all new interior and exterior paint; detailed trim & molding; granite counters. Long lake views from the living and family rooms! Formal living and dining rooms plus a large family room. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas cookstove! One bedroom is on the first floor, the master and 2 others are upstairs. Evergrene is a gated community with a resort style club house with a large pool, kids water play area, tiki bar and fitness center. Plus tennis, volleyball, pickleball and basketball. Conveniently located to schools, shopping, restaurants, beaches and highways!