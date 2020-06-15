134 Evergrene Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

Sun-Filled, Turnkey, Impeccably Furnished. Highly Desirable Corner 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Town Home, with an Inviting Front Porch Entry. Large Open Kitchen Includes; Premium Appliances, Hi-Mac Corian Countertops, Breakfast Area & Tons of Cabinet Space. Separate Living & Dining Areas. Huge Master Bedroom has a Spacious Master Bathroom & Walk-In Custom Shelved Closet. Spacious 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms have Shelved Closets. Downstairs Laundry Room with Newer Washer/Dryer has Tons of Cabinet and Storage Space. Large Tile on the Ground Floor, Upgraded Carpet on the 2nd Floor. Modern Light & Ceiling Fans Throughout. 2 Car Garage. Sorry No Pets. Enjoy Evergrene's Resort Like Clubhouse, Minutes to the Beach, Palm Beach Gardens Tennis Center, Numerous Golf Facilities, Downtown Palm Beach Gardens & the Airport