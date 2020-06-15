All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
134 Evergrene Parkway
134 Evergrene Parkway

134 Evergrene Parkway
Location

134 Evergrene Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Evergrene

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1478 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Sun-Filled, Turnkey, Impeccably Furnished. Highly Desirable Corner 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Town Home, with an Inviting Front Porch Entry. Large Open Kitchen Includes; Premium Appliances, Hi-Mac Corian Countertops, Breakfast Area & Tons of Cabinet Space. Separate Living & Dining Areas. Huge Master Bedroom has a Spacious Master Bathroom & Walk-In Custom Shelved Closet. Spacious 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms have Shelved Closets. Downstairs Laundry Room with Newer Washer/Dryer has Tons of Cabinet and Storage Space. Large Tile on the Ground Floor, Upgraded Carpet on the 2nd Floor. Modern Light & Ceiling Fans Throughout. 2 Car Garage. Sorry No Pets. Enjoy Evergrene's Resort Like Clubhouse, Minutes to the Beach, Palm Beach Gardens Tennis Center, Numerous Golf Facilities, Downtown Palm Beach Gardens & the Airport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Evergrene Parkway have any available units?
134 Evergrene Parkway has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 134 Evergrene Parkway have?
Some of 134 Evergrene Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Evergrene Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
134 Evergrene Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Evergrene Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 134 Evergrene Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 134 Evergrene Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 134 Evergrene Parkway does offer parking.
Does 134 Evergrene Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Evergrene Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Evergrene Parkway have a pool?
No, 134 Evergrene Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 134 Evergrene Parkway have accessible units?
No, 134 Evergrene Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Evergrene Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Evergrene Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Evergrene Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Evergrene Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
