All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Find more places like 123 Legendary Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
/
123 Legendary Circle
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

123 Legendary Circle

123 Legendary Circle · (561) 371-2378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Beach Gardens
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

123 Legendary Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
PGA National

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1968 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1st floor unit with endless lake & golf views! Located on Champion Golf Course 3rd Fairway & views of the 8th hole across lake. Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus den with huge living room & formal dining area. The spacious kitchen has stainless flat range & microwave, pantry, desk, & breakfast nook overlooking the water. Generous master suite has private vanity, walk-in closet, stunning views. Master bath has jetted bath, large shower, double vanity. Tiled patio is screened and you can watch the Honda Classic from the patio! Very light and bright, great opportunity to escape the winter and come play golf. Close to the Gardens Mall, Downtown at the Gardens, fabulous restaurants, 15 minutes to beautiful Jupiter & Juno beach and 20 minutes to the airport. Golf membership available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Legendary Circle have any available units?
123 Legendary Circle has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 Legendary Circle have?
Some of 123 Legendary Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Legendary Circle currently offering any rent specials?
123 Legendary Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Legendary Circle pet-friendly?
No, 123 Legendary Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 123 Legendary Circle offer parking?
No, 123 Legendary Circle does not offer parking.
Does 123 Legendary Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Legendary Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Legendary Circle have a pool?
No, 123 Legendary Circle does not have a pool.
Does 123 Legendary Circle have accessible units?
No, 123 Legendary Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Legendary Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Legendary Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Legendary Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Legendary Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 123 Legendary Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Similar Pages

Palm Beach Gardens 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Pool
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FL
Weston, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirasol

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity