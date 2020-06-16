123 Legendary Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets ice maker

1st floor unit with endless lake & golf views! Located on Champion Golf Course 3rd Fairway & views of the 8th hole across lake. Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus den with huge living room & formal dining area. The spacious kitchen has stainless flat range & microwave, pantry, desk, & breakfast nook overlooking the water. Generous master suite has private vanity, walk-in closet, stunning views. Master bath has jetted bath, large shower, double vanity. Tiled patio is screened and you can watch the Honda Classic from the patio! Very light and bright, great opportunity to escape the winter and come play golf. Close to the Gardens Mall, Downtown at the Gardens, fabulous restaurants, 15 minutes to beautiful Jupiter & Juno beach and 20 minutes to the airport. Golf membership available