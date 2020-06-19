115 1st Court

Amenities

FURNISHED ONLY! AVAILABLE NOW!! 6 MONTH MINIMUM TO LEASE. This Beautifully Decorated 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath w/ Great Size Patio Area For Entertaining! Some Features Include Tile Floors Throughout, 2 Parking Spots, Washer & Dryer. You Will Enjoy Patio Off Family Room & Kitchen, Balconies Off Both Bedrooms. This Community Is In The Heart of Palm Beach Gardens Has To Offer. 5 Min To Gardens Mall & Hospital. 20 Min To PB International Airport, 7 min To Jupiter, Juno & Singer Island Beaches. The Community Center Down Street Has Aquatic Center Pool, Splash Park, Walking Trails & Much More. $35 application and background check - www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=274301