All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Find more places like 115 1st Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
/
115 1st Court
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:51 PM

115 1st Court

115 1st Court · (561) 722-9779
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Beach Gardens
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

115 1st Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 115 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
FURNISHED ONLY! AVAILABLE NOW!! 6 MONTH MINIMUM TO LEASE. This Beautifully Decorated 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath w/ Great Size Patio Area For Entertaining! Some Features Include Tile Floors Throughout, 2 Parking Spots, Washer & Dryer. You Will Enjoy Patio Off Family Room & Kitchen, Balconies Off Both Bedrooms. This Community Is In The Heart of Palm Beach Gardens Has To Offer. 5 Min To Gardens Mall & Hospital. 20 Min To PB International Airport, 7 min To Jupiter, Juno & Singer Island Beaches. The Community Center Down Street Has Aquatic Center Pool, Splash Park, Walking Trails & Much More. $35 application and background check - www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=274301

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 1st Court have any available units?
115 1st Court has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 1st Court have?
Some of 115 1st Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 1st Court currently offering any rent specials?
115 1st Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 1st Court pet-friendly?
No, 115 1st Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 115 1st Court offer parking?
Yes, 115 1st Court does offer parking.
Does 115 1st Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 1st Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 1st Court have a pool?
Yes, 115 1st Court has a pool.
Does 115 1st Court have accessible units?
No, 115 1st Court does not have accessible units.
Does 115 1st Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 1st Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 1st Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 1st Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 115 1st Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Similar Pages

Palm Beach Gardens 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Pool
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FL
Weston, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirasol

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity