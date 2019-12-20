888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool

Hamptons at Oviedo on the Park - highly desirable - Heart of Oviedo. Located directly behind LA Fitness, Panera, TJ Seafood Shack, Starbucks, Chipotle, Marlowe's, De la Vega and more. Enjoy walking to concerts in the park, monthly food trucks, movies in the park, a dog run and splash pad for the family. All tile first floor features open kitchen with plenty of upgrades such as beautiful 42-inch cabinets, all stainless steel appliances, GRANITE Counter top, perfect for family gatherings. Back patio opens to pool walk. Very large Master on second floor, Bedroom 2 i larger than average. Enclosed loft area can accommodate a crib, twin bed, futon or desk. Carpet upstairs. All appliances included. This BEAUTIFUL townhome is convenient to Oviedo Mall, the Oviedo ER, 417, UCF, Research Park. Available for move-in June 1.