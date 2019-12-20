All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:19 PM

888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE

888 Taramundi Dr · (407) 489-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

888 Taramundi Dr, Oviedo, FL 32765

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1445 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
Hamptons at Oviedo on the Park - highly desirable - Heart of Oviedo. Located directly behind LA Fitness, Panera, TJ Seafood Shack, Starbucks, Chipotle, Marlowe's, De la Vega and more. Enjoy walking to concerts in the park, monthly food trucks, movies in the park, a dog run and splash pad for the family. All tile first floor features open kitchen with plenty of upgrades such as beautiful 42-inch cabinets, all stainless steel appliances, GRANITE Counter top, perfect for family gatherings. Back patio opens to pool walk. Very large Master on second floor, Bedroom 2 i larger than average. Enclosed loft area can accommodate a crib, twin bed, futon or desk. Carpet upstairs. All appliances included. This BEAUTIFUL townhome is convenient to Oviedo Mall, the Oviedo ER, 417, UCF, Research Park. Available for move-in June 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE have any available units?
888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE have?
Some of 888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE has a pool.
Does 888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 888 TARAMUNDI DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms
Oviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 Bedrooms
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity