8 SANDALWOOD COURT

Cute single story end unit in the Sandalwood community located just north of Mitchell Hammock Road off Alafaya Trail. Shopping, dining,schools and recreation nearby! Two bedrooms with ceiling fans and lots of closet space. 2 full baths with elegant ceramic tile flooring throughout the entire unit. Spacious living room/dining room combination with vaulted ceilings. Eat in Kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Appliances include range top stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Fenced in private back patio area. Updated light fixtures. Located in walking distance to Boston Hill park where there is a baseball field, basketball court and lots of resting areas.