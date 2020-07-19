All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8 SANDALWOOD COURT

8 Sandalwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

8 Sandalwood Court, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
Cute single story end unit in the Sandalwood community located just north of Mitchell Hammock Road off Alafaya Trail. Shopping, dining,schools and recreation nearby! Two bedrooms with ceiling fans and lots of closet space. 2 full baths with elegant ceramic tile flooring throughout the entire unit. Spacious living room/dining room combination with vaulted ceilings. Eat in Kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Appliances include range top stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Fenced in private back patio area. Updated light fixtures. Located in walking distance to Boston Hill park where there is a baseball field, basketball court and lots of resting areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 SANDALWOOD COURT have any available units?
8 SANDALWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 SANDALWOOD COURT have?
Some of 8 SANDALWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 SANDALWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8 SANDALWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 SANDALWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8 SANDALWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 8 SANDALWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 8 SANDALWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8 SANDALWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 SANDALWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 SANDALWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 8 SANDALWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8 SANDALWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 8 SANDALWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8 SANDALWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 SANDALWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
