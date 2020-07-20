All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:03 PM

2741 Cordgrass Street

2741 Cordgrass Street · No Longer Available
Location

2741 Cordgrass Street, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is the property you have been waiting for! This beautifully UPDATED POOL HOME is in a serene community with LOW HOA fees and zoned for A-RATED OVIEDO SCHOOLS. Your spacious formal living and dining rooms provide a beautiful area to entertain your guests. The bright and airy OPEN FLOOR PLAN features HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, VAULTED CEILINGS, and plenty of entertainment space. The family chef will love the spacious kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, CUSTOM TILE BACKSPLASH, a CLOSET PANTRY, and a BREAKFAST BAR. 3-WAY SPLIT PLAN delivers a PRIVATE MASTER RETREAT with a MASTER BATH boasting DUAL SINKS, GARDEN TUB, and a separate shower. **MODERN UPDATES include a NEW ROOF, NEW WATER HEATER, and an UPDATED A/C.** Gather with guests and enjoy family cookouts in the covered lanai and spend your days lounging by the SCREENED SPARKLING POOL. Little Creek is a quiet community zoned for sought-after schools Carillon Elementary, Jackson Heights Middle, and Hagerty High. Conveniently located near Oviedo on the Park, the Oviedo Mall, Seminole State College, UCF, Research Park, Seminole State College, and much more. Easy access to Orlando, HWY 417, SR 436 & 426. DonGÇÖt hesitate - you will be impressed with this move-in ready home zoned for top-rated schools!

Listing Courtesy Of WEMERT GROUP REALTY LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2741 Cordgrass Street have any available units?
2741 Cordgrass Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2741 Cordgrass Street have?
Some of 2741 Cordgrass Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2741 Cordgrass Street currently offering any rent specials?
2741 Cordgrass Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2741 Cordgrass Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2741 Cordgrass Street is pet friendly.
Does 2741 Cordgrass Street offer parking?
No, 2741 Cordgrass Street does not offer parking.
Does 2741 Cordgrass Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2741 Cordgrass Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2741 Cordgrass Street have a pool?
Yes, 2741 Cordgrass Street has a pool.
Does 2741 Cordgrass Street have accessible units?
No, 2741 Cordgrass Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2741 Cordgrass Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2741 Cordgrass Street does not have units with dishwashers.
