Oviedo, FL
2675 PEONY DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2675 PEONY DRIVE

2675 Peony Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2675 Peony Dr, Oviedo, FL 32766
Sanctuary Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 5 Bath home in a privately gated community. This large home has a Master bedroom on the first floor with a separate full bathroom which can be used as an in-law suite or guest bedroom. There is a separate Formal living room. The first floor is beautifully tiled throughout with the exception of the Master bedroom which is carpeted. The kitchen has a nice island for guests or family to sit around while cooking and entertaining. A huge pantry in between Kitchen and Living room. The Kitchen has granite counters and high end stainless steel appliances, an eat in space which leads out to the patio. There is a large utility room with shelving, sink and built in Ironing Platform. A bonus is the Water softener and RO Water filter. On the second floor it has a spacious open loft which can be utilized in various ways. Once upstairs you will be amazed to see the huge master bedroom with French doors brightly lit from natural sunlight. It has a bathroom which is very spacious and includes a separate shower and a nice soaking tub, there are his/her sinks with tremendous counter space. 4 additional bedrooms are upstairs down the hallway with a full bathroom in one bedroom. All bedrooms are sizeable with lots of closet space. The community offers a play area. It is only 6 miles from UCF. The school district is highly desirable due to the ratings. Econolockhatchee River is nearby where Kayaking and Canoeing is available. There is a bicycle and walking trail nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2675 PEONY DRIVE have any available units?
2675 PEONY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2675 PEONY DRIVE have?
Some of 2675 PEONY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2675 PEONY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2675 PEONY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2675 PEONY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2675 PEONY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 2675 PEONY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2675 PEONY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2675 PEONY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2675 PEONY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2675 PEONY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2675 PEONY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2675 PEONY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2675 PEONY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2675 PEONY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2675 PEONY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
