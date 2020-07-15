2675 PEONY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 5 Bedroom 5 Bath home in a privately gated community. This large home has a Master bedroom on the first floor with a separate full bathroom which can be used as an in-law suite or guest bedroom. There is a separate Formal living room. The first floor is beautifully tiled throughout with the exception of the Master bedroom which is carpeted. The kitchen has a nice island for guests or family to sit around while cooking and entertaining. A huge pantry in between Kitchen and Living room. The Kitchen has granite counters and high end stainless steel appliances, an eat in space which leads out to the patio. There is a large utility room with shelving, sink and built in Ironing Platform. A bonus is the Water softener and RO Water filter. On the second floor it has a spacious open loft which can be utilized in various ways. Once upstairs you will be amazed to see the huge master bedroom with French doors brightly lit from natural sunlight. It has a bathroom which is very spacious and includes a separate shower and a nice soaking tub, there are his/her sinks with tremendous counter space. 4 additional bedrooms are upstairs down the hallway with a full bathroom in one bedroom. All bedrooms are sizeable with lots of closet space. The community offers a play area. It is only 6 miles from UCF. The school district is highly desirable due to the ratings. Econolockhatchee River is nearby where Kayaking and Canoeing is available. There is a bicycle and walking trail nearby.