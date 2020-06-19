Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool garage

2648 Fallbrook Drive Available 06/24/20 4/2 ISLES AT LITTLE CREEK SPACIOUS OVIEDO POOL HOME - AVAILABLE MID JUNE



GREAT POOL HOME GREAT COMMUNITY!!! Beautiful 4/2 pool home in Isles of Little Creek! This home sits on a gorgeous lot with a screened pool and conservation behind home for privacy. This home has a split plan with open kitchen and white cabinets for a clean open feel. Tiling is found in all living areas as well as kitchen and baths. Wood floors are in the master bedroom and one other bedroom, newer carpet in two of the bedrooms as well. The kitchen has an eat in area which overlooks the great room as well as the dining room and living room are open and all can see the wonderful pool area. The master bedroom opens to the pool with an updated master bath which has a roman tub and separate shower. Neutral paint is found throughout the home which will help with any colors of furnishings you will add to this home. A two car garage with opener as well. Walk to A rated Seminole County schools from this nice community subdivision! Just listed, this home is sure to be rented quickly! Pool service included as well as lawn and pest!!



THREE VEHICLE MAX



Financial Requirements:

There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.

Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. #55601



