Oviedo, FL
2471 DOUBLE TREE PLACE
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

2471 DOUBLE TREE PLACE

2471 Double Tree Place · No Longer Available
Location

2471 Double Tree Place, Oviedo, FL 32766
Live Oak Reserve

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
This home is located in the pristine community of Live Oaks Reserve. Live Oak Reserve is known for its beautiful homes, The neighborhoods are serene with large lots that often back up to nature conservation areas or water views. Great amenities like a community pool, parks, a fitness center, community room, basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts, it is easy to find fun things to do. There is a large sidewalk for dog walkers, joggers, and bicyclists. The community has concentrated on its residents’ comfort and convenience, offering movies nights in the various parks, community garage sales, and several other events throughout the year. If you are looking to live in Oviedo, Live Oak Reserve is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2471 DOUBLE TREE PLACE have any available units?
2471 DOUBLE TREE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2471 DOUBLE TREE PLACE have?
Some of 2471 DOUBLE TREE PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2471 DOUBLE TREE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2471 DOUBLE TREE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2471 DOUBLE TREE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2471 DOUBLE TREE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 2471 DOUBLE TREE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2471 DOUBLE TREE PLACE offers parking.
Does 2471 DOUBLE TREE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2471 DOUBLE TREE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2471 DOUBLE TREE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2471 DOUBLE TREE PLACE has a pool.
Does 2471 DOUBLE TREE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2471 DOUBLE TREE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2471 DOUBLE TREE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2471 DOUBLE TREE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
