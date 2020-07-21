2471 DOUBLE TREE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

This home is located in the pristine community of Live Oaks Reserve. Live Oak Reserve is known for its beautiful homes, The neighborhoods are serene with large lots that often back up to nature conservation areas or water views. Great amenities like a community pool, parks, a fitness center, community room, basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts, it is easy to find fun things to do. There is a large sidewalk for dog walkers, joggers, and bicyclists. The community has concentrated on its residents’ comfort and convenience, offering movies nights in the various parks, community garage sales, and several other events throughout the year. If you are looking to live in Oviedo, Live Oak Reserve is a must see!