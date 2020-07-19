2465 RAINEY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

WOW! 3 bedrooms upstairs, one with attached bath, with upstairs game room and included wall TV and needed attachments. Downstairs master bed and bath. All upgraded stainless appliances and brand new stove to be delivered. Two AC s. Just wait until you see the under stairs storage, attic storage, huge pantry and 3 car garage. Owner will see that pool care and yard is properly maintained. You will feel you are living in a resort home when you see pool waterfall and spa in this heated pool. The yard is like a park. The house is located in cul-de-sac for even more comfort.