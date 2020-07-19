All apartments in Oviedo
2465 RAINEY COURT

Location

2465 Rainey Court, Oviedo, FL 32766
Live Oak Reserve

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
WOW! 3 bedrooms upstairs, one with attached bath, with upstairs game room and included wall TV and needed attachments. Downstairs master bed and bath. All upgraded stainless appliances and brand new stove to be delivered. Two AC s. Just wait until you see the under stairs storage, attic storage, huge pantry and 3 car garage. Owner will see that pool care and yard is properly maintained. You will feel you are living in a resort home when you see pool waterfall and spa in this heated pool. The yard is like a park. The house is located in cul-de-sac for even more comfort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2465 RAINEY COURT have any available units?
2465 RAINEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2465 RAINEY COURT have?
Some of 2465 RAINEY COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2465 RAINEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2465 RAINEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2465 RAINEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2465 RAINEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 2465 RAINEY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2465 RAINEY COURT offers parking.
Does 2465 RAINEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2465 RAINEY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2465 RAINEY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2465 RAINEY COURT has a pool.
Does 2465 RAINEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 2465 RAINEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2465 RAINEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2465 RAINEY COURT has units with dishwashers.
