1832 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Search no more. This is the one you have been looking for. Gated Community and the convenience of Marketplace sitting right outside the entry gate! This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths with all bedrooms upstairs offers the optimum in living comfort. Nice Granite counter tops and Full Appliance package (Washer & Dryer provided but NOT Maintained by Owner). Rent includes access to Community Pool and Playground (access cards are at tenants expense. This is a very open floor plan with tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Lawn Service is Included so NO lawn maintenance for your Tenant and unlike a condo you have your own backyard! Kitchen and Family Room flow together with a breakfast bar great for families or entertaining. Jump on this one quickly if you want a maintenance free and newer built gated townhouse community close to so many things! Small Pets are considered but must be approved by Owner. APPLICATION BEING PROCESSED.