Search no more. This is the one you have been looking for. Gated Community and the convenience of Marketplace sitting right outside the entry gate! This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths with all bedrooms upstairs offers the optimum in living comfort. Nice Granite counter tops and Full Appliance package (Washer & Dryer provided but NOT Maintained by Owner). Rent includes access to Community Pool and Playground (access cards are at tenants expense. This is a very open floor plan with tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Lawn Service is Included so NO lawn maintenance for your Tenant and unlike a condo you have your own backyard! Kitchen and Family Room flow together with a breakfast bar great for families or entertaining. Jump on this one quickly if you want a maintenance free and newer built gated townhouse community close to so many things! Small Pets are considered but must be approved by Owner. APPLICATION BEING PROCESSED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1832 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE have any available units?
1832 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1832 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1832 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1832 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1832 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1832 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1832 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1832 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1832 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1832 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1832 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1832 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.