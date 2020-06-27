All apartments in Oviedo
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
1832 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

1832 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE

1832 Garden Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1832 Garden Sage Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Search no more. This is the one you have been looking for. Gated Community and the convenience of Marketplace sitting right outside the entry gate! This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths with all bedrooms upstairs offers the optimum in living comfort. Nice Granite counter tops and Full Appliance package (Washer & Dryer provided but NOT Maintained by Owner). Rent includes access to Community Pool and Playground (access cards are at tenants expense. This is a very open floor plan with tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Lawn Service is Included so NO lawn maintenance for your Tenant and unlike a condo you have your own backyard! Kitchen and Family Room flow together with a breakfast bar great for families or entertaining. Jump on this one quickly if you want a maintenance free and newer built gated townhouse community close to so many things! Small Pets are considered but must be approved by Owner. APPLICATION BEING PROCESSED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

