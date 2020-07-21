1119 Covington St

Amenities

Fantastic 3 BR 2 bath home in Oviedo, upgraded kitchen, fenced yard, zoned for the best schools. - Available now - Please text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule showings.



This 3 BR 2 bath home is perfect for a family looking for a good neighborhood with Oviedo schools that won't break the bank.



The kitchen is upgraded with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances including a range with double oven and features a eating area right next to it.



The master suite has a nice walk in closet and shower upgraded in designer tile.



The home features a split plan with cathedral ceilings, gorgeous travertine flooring in the kitchen, wood laminate flooring in the bedrooms and tile everywhere else. No carpet to worry about.



The large great room gives many options for set up and has sliders to a huge fenced back yard and welcoming patio.



It won't last long at this price.

Please text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule showings.



Application fee is $45.00 per adult. A one-time Administrative fee is due at lease signing.



