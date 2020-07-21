All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

1119 Covington St

1119 Covington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1119 Covington Street, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 BR 2 bath home in Oviedo, upgraded kitchen, fenced yard, zoned for the best schools. - Available now - Please text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule showings.

This 3 BR 2 bath home is perfect for a family looking for a good neighborhood with Oviedo schools that won't break the bank.

The kitchen is upgraded with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances including a range with double oven and features a eating area right next to it.

The master suite has a nice walk in closet and shower upgraded in designer tile.

The home features a split plan with cathedral ceilings, gorgeous travertine flooring in the kitchen, wood laminate flooring in the bedrooms and tile everywhere else. No carpet to worry about.

The large great room gives many options for set up and has sliders to a huge fenced back yard and welcoming patio.

It won't last long at this price.
Please text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule showings.

Application fee is $45.00 per adult. A one-time Administrative fee is due at lease signing.

(RLNE5083589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Covington St have any available units?
1119 Covington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 Covington St have?
Some of 1119 Covington St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Covington St currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Covington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Covington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 Covington St is pet friendly.
Does 1119 Covington St offer parking?
No, 1119 Covington St does not offer parking.
Does 1119 Covington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 Covington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Covington St have a pool?
No, 1119 Covington St does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Covington St have accessible units?
No, 1119 Covington St does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Covington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 Covington St does not have units with dishwashers.
