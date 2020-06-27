1059 TARAMUNDI DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move right into this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome in the desirable Hamptons at Oviedo on the Park. Open first level floor plan with tile flooring throughout. All bedrooms are on the second floor. The large master bedroom comes with a nicely appointed bathroom fitted with a walk in tiled shower and a large walk in closet. The laundry room on the second floor includes washer and dryer. Enjoy all Oviedo on the Park has to offer: concerts in the park, monthly food trucks, movies in the park, a dog run & splash pad. This units location is just minutes from UCF's main campus, SR 417, which provides easy access to SR 408, Beachline, Orlando International Airport, Downtown Orlando, Winter Park! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Home (small dogs/cats with approval and non-refundable pet fee).