Oviedo, FL
1059 TARAMUNDI DRIVE
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

1059 TARAMUNDI DRIVE

1059 Taramundi Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1059 Taramundi Dr, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move right into this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome in the desirable Hamptons at Oviedo on the Park. Open first level floor plan with tile flooring throughout. All bedrooms are on the second floor. The large master bedroom comes with a nicely appointed bathroom fitted with a walk in tiled shower and a large walk in closet. The laundry room on the second floor includes washer and dryer. Enjoy all Oviedo on the Park has to offer: concerts in the park, monthly food trucks, movies in the park, a dog run & splash pad. This units location is just minutes from UCF's main campus, SR 417, which provides easy access to SR 408, Beachline, Orlando International Airport, Downtown Orlando, Winter Park! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Home (small dogs/cats with approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1059 TARAMUNDI DRIVE have any available units?
1059 TARAMUNDI DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1059 TARAMUNDI DRIVE have?
Some of 1059 TARAMUNDI DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1059 TARAMUNDI DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1059 TARAMUNDI DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1059 TARAMUNDI DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1059 TARAMUNDI DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1059 TARAMUNDI DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1059 TARAMUNDI DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1059 TARAMUNDI DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1059 TARAMUNDI DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1059 TARAMUNDI DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1059 TARAMUNDI DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1059 TARAMUNDI DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1059 TARAMUNDI DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1059 TARAMUNDI DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1059 TARAMUNDI DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
