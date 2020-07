Amenities

Totally Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home with Screen Porch, Formal Living, Dining, & Family Room with Fireplace. Split Bedroom Plan with Vaulted Ceilings. ALL NEW Tile throughout House, NEW Cabinetry in Kitchen & Both Bathrooms. New Shower Tile in Both Bathrooms, New Fixtures/Fans, etc.

Community Features Golf, Tennis, Pool, Skateboard Park.

NO more than 2 Singles Considered with proper references.