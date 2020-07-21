All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 1021 WHITTIER CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
1021 WHITTIER CIRCLE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

1021 WHITTIER CIRCLE

1021 Whittier Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
Alafaya Woods
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1021 Whittier Circle, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedrooms 2 baths split floor plan home located in Oviedo !! This home has soaring vaulted ceilings, overhead skylights, brick wood burning fireplace in the living room with glass sliding doors leading out to the screen in patio overlooking the conservation area and fenced backyard. The spacious kitchen offers an eating area, closet pantry & all new appliances in 2014. Master suite features, walk-in closet, bath with dual sinks, vanity with lots of storage, garden soaking tub, and shower. No rear neighbors, back patio overlooking a Pond and Wooded Area. Washer, Dryer, and shelving in the garage are available also.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 WHITTIER CIRCLE have any available units?
1021 WHITTIER CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 WHITTIER CIRCLE have?
Some of 1021 WHITTIER CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 WHITTIER CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1021 WHITTIER CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 WHITTIER CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1021 WHITTIER CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1021 WHITTIER CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1021 WHITTIER CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1021 WHITTIER CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 WHITTIER CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 WHITTIER CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1021 WHITTIER CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1021 WHITTIER CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1021 WHITTIER CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 WHITTIER CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 WHITTIER CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Park Place
940 City Plaza Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOviedo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oviedo 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsOviedo 3 Bedroom Apartments
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus