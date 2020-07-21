1013 COVINGTON STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy a lovely spacious home in a great community! Features include a two-car garage, an inviting living room with a high ceiling and a wood burning fireplace. This home also offers wood, tile and carpet flooring throughout the interior. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a pass-through over the double basin sink. The fenced backyard offers a patio, balcony and sparkling pool perfect for entertaining. Make this house you home and apply today!