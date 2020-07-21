All apartments in Oviedo
1013 COVINGTON STREET
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:05 AM

1013 COVINGTON STREET

1013 Covington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Covington Street, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy a lovely spacious home in a great community! Features include a two-car garage, an inviting living room with a high ceiling and a wood burning fireplace. This home also offers wood, tile and carpet flooring throughout the interior. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a pass-through over the double basin sink. The fenced backyard offers a patio, balcony and sparkling pool perfect for entertaining. Make this house you home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 COVINGTON STREET have any available units?
1013 COVINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 COVINGTON STREET have?
Some of 1013 COVINGTON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 COVINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1013 COVINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 COVINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1013 COVINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1013 COVINGTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1013 COVINGTON STREET offers parking.
Does 1013 COVINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 COVINGTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 COVINGTON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1013 COVINGTON STREET has a pool.
Does 1013 COVINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1013 COVINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 COVINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 COVINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
