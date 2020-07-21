Amenities

1012 Providence Ln Available 08/15/19 ALAFAYA WOODS! Charming 3 bed / 2 bath POOL home with a private FENCED backyard conveniently located in the Heart of Oviedo only minutes from shopping, restaurants, & major roadways!! - ALAFAYA WOODS! Charming 3 bed / 2 bath POOL home with a private FENCED backyard conveniently located in the Heart of Oviedo only minutes from shopping, restaurants, & major roadways. Features include a spacious split floorplan, cathedral ceilings, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, inside utility room with washer / dryer and a large pantry, wood floors throughout the living space, & an attached 2 car garage. A+ Rated School System! Monthly POOL service included! This home has been very well maintained and won't last long! PET FRIENDLY! MUST SEE!



Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.



