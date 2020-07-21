All apartments in Oviedo
1012 Providence Ln

1012 Providence Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Providence Lane, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1012 Providence Ln Available 08/15/19 ALAFAYA WOODS! Charming 3 bed / 2 bath POOL home with a private FENCED backyard conveniently located in the Heart of Oviedo only minutes from shopping, restaurants, & major roadways!! - ALAFAYA WOODS! Charming 3 bed / 2 bath POOL home with a private FENCED backyard conveniently located in the Heart of Oviedo only minutes from shopping, restaurants, & major roadways. Features include a spacious split floorplan, cathedral ceilings, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, inside utility room with washer / dryer and a large pantry, wood floors throughout the living space, & an attached 2 car garage. A+ Rated School System! Monthly POOL service included! This home has been very well maintained and won't last long! PET FRIENDLY! MUST SEE!

Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5079826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Providence Ln have any available units?
1012 Providence Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 Providence Ln have?
Some of 1012 Providence Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Providence Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Providence Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Providence Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Providence Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Providence Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Providence Ln offers parking.
Does 1012 Providence Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1012 Providence Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Providence Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1012 Providence Ln has a pool.
Does 1012 Providence Ln have accessible units?
No, 1012 Providence Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Providence Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Providence Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
