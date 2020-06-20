1012 Moccasin Run Road

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath property with additional living area to be a 4 bedroom property. Almost 3000 sq ft of living space considering addition to property. Recent upgrades done to include new vanities, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, newly painted interiors, Roof and AC recently replaced as well as wood floors in all bedrooms. Property has an open plan with separate formal living and dining areas upfront through the nice entry doorway. Opens up into the kitchen and family room. Kitchen is well appointed with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with beautiful backsplash and a closet pantry. High ceilings all around living area. Split floor plan with gorgeous master suite. Master bed comes with a nice tub, dual vanities, separate shower stall and private toilet room. Guest bedrooms are also nice and airy. Exterior of property is desirable with well manicured lawn and landscape. Property is located around everyday amenities, shopping, dining, recreation and relaxation. Easy access to highways and city roads. Call today for a showing. Advertised price of $1799 applies only to first and second month rent. Subsequent monthly rent will be $2000

