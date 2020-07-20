All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

1009 BURNETT STREET

1009 Burnett Street · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Burnett Street, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENTAL HOME that is Move-In Ready!!!!!!! in the desirable community of Alafaya Woods. This charming, well kept home features a bright, open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings. The large master bedroom with walk-in closet is downstairs and two other bedrooms are upstairs. The home features a 2-car garage, washer and dryer hookups and a large back yard. Enjoy top "A rated" schools as well as the exciting Oviedo community. 45 minutes from the beach; 45 minutes from Disney! Just a few minutes from UCF, Seminole State College and SR 417, with easy access to all that is Central Florida.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

