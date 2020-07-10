1008 Wainright Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/759384a075 ---- UPDATED 3br 2ba in ALAFAYA WOODS.. Open floor plan with eating space in kitchen, pass thru window to living room, NEWER TILE FLOORS in main areas, UPDATED VANITIES in both bathrooms. Master bath offers shower only, and bath 2 features a tub/shower combo. Screened in porch at rear of home, FENCED YARD. Vaulted ceilings, large pantry. Washer & dryer hookups in garage. Owner will consider one small dog, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Sorry, no cats. Community features include playground, tennis and basketball courts. LOCATION is zoned for sought after SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS. Drive by today and then call for appointment. Available for immediate occupancy. Screened Porch