1006 Ward Circle

Live in the desirable city of Oviedo, zoned for highly sought-after Seminole County Schools. Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom/ 2 bath split floor plan offers practical use of space and plenty of room for entertaining. Modern features abound-new vinyl fence, mature landscaping, sprinkler system, no carpet (new engineered hardwood flooring in living area and bedrooms (2017), tile in kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry), new neutral interior paint throughout (2017), new knockdown ceiling texture and paint (2017), newer exterior paint (2015) and roof/AC. Split bedroom plan lets you escape to your private master suite with a custom closet and en suite bath. Eat in kitchen is a great space for connecting after everyone's day while the formal dining area offers a great space to entertain. Large family room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace provides ample room for everyday living and relaxing. Thoughtfully designed plan with inside laundry room and attached 2-car garage. Enjoy your private outdoor, screened living space boasting a built-in patio bar. Ideal location is convenient to area shopping, schools, Oviedo on the Park, Oviedo Mall, UCF & Seminole State College, and Oviedo Medical Center. Welcome home!



