Oviedo, FL
1006 Ward Circle
Last updated April 25 2019 at 4:05 PM

1006 Ward Circle

1006 Ward Circle · No Longer Available
Oviedo
Alafaya Woods
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1006 Ward Circle, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live in the desirable city of Oviedo, zoned for highly sought-after Seminole County Schools. Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom/ 2 bath split floor plan offers practical use of space and plenty of room for entertaining. Modern features abound-new vinyl fence, mature landscaping, sprinkler system, no carpet (new engineered hardwood flooring in living area and bedrooms (2017), tile in kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry), new neutral interior paint throughout (2017), new knockdown ceiling texture and paint (2017), newer exterior paint (2015) and roof/AC. Split bedroom plan lets you escape to your private master suite with a custom closet and en suite bath. Eat in kitchen is a great space for connecting after everyone's day while the formal dining area offers a great space to entertain. Large family room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace provides ample room for everyday living and relaxing. Thoughtfully designed plan with inside laundry room and attached 2-car garage. Enjoy your private outdoor, screened living space boasting a built-in patio bar. Ideal location is convenient to area shopping, schools, Oviedo on the Park, Oviedo Mall, UCF & Seminole State College, and Oviedo Medical Center. Welcome home!

Listing Courtesy Of EMPIRE NETWORK REALTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Ward Circle have any available units?
1006 Ward Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Ward Circle have?
Some of 1006 Ward Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Ward Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Ward Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Ward Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Ward Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Ward Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Ward Circle offers parking.
Does 1006 Ward Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Ward Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Ward Circle have a pool?
No, 1006 Ward Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Ward Circle have accessible units?
No, 1006 Ward Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Ward Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Ward Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
