Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
800 E. Livingston Street
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

800 E. Livingston Street

800 E Livingston Street · No Longer Available
Location

800 E Livingston Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
800 E. Livingston Street Orlando, FL 32803 - Deposit $2750. Monthly Rent $2750. Available NOW!

Contact Justin at (407) 496-9191 or email JustinV@homevest.com for your private showing!

Look no further! Beautiful Move In Ready home with private gate and oversized detached 2 car garage! This 3 bedroom 3 bath with bonus room is located in the heart of Downtown Orlando, walking distance to some of the finest restaurants and entertainment the city has to offer. Original wood floors, huge living spaces, and big bedrooms make this classic home stand out. This is also a rare Orlando home that features a basement! Don't miss it!

Schools:
Elementary: Hillcrest
Middle: Howard
High: Edgewater
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

Pet Information-
Pets approved on a case by case basis with correct deposit/fees and Owner approval.
$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

Contact Justin at (407) 496-9191 or email JustinV@homevest.com for your private showing!

(RLNE4820260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

