800 ARLINGTON STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this southern charm! From the red brick cobble stoned street and an inviting wood railing porch to the palm tree lined patio out back this home has it all! This must see treasure boasts many wonderful appointments for this remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1259 sf home. The living room and long hallway has natural wood floors. Each bedroom is newly carpeted, and the kitchen and bathrooms have beautiful tiled flooring.



Granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances complete the kitchen. Large walk in closet in the master bedroom and plenty of storage space throughout the home. Brand new cabinets, counter tops, and skylight in the shared bath to round things out. There is an additional entertaining area behind the patio with a lovely thatched arbor, parking, and roomy shed.



Tenant responsible for lawn care



This property is set up for self-showings using the Rently system.

Please visit our website directly to access rently link.