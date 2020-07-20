All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:53 PM

800 ARLINGTON STREET

800 Arlington Street · No Longer Available
Location

800 Arlington Street, Orlando, FL 32805
Lake Dot

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this southern charm! From the red brick cobble stoned street and an inviting wood railing porch to the palm tree lined patio out back this home has it all! This must see treasure boasts many wonderful appointments for this remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1259 sf home. The living room and long hallway has natural wood floors. Each bedroom is newly carpeted, and the kitchen and bathrooms have beautiful tiled flooring.

Granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances complete the kitchen. Large walk in closet in the master bedroom and plenty of storage space throughout the home. Brand new cabinets, counter tops, and skylight in the shared bath to round things out. There is an additional entertaining area behind the patio with a lovely thatched arbor, parking, and roomy shed.

Tenant responsible for lawn care

This property is set up for self-showings using the Rently system.
Please visit our website directly to access rently link.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 ARLINGTON STREET have any available units?
800 ARLINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 ARLINGTON STREET have?
Some of 800 ARLINGTON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 ARLINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
800 ARLINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 ARLINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 800 ARLINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 800 ARLINGTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 800 ARLINGTON STREET offers parking.
Does 800 ARLINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 ARLINGTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 ARLINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 800 ARLINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 800 ARLINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 800 ARLINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 800 ARLINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 ARLINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
