All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like
7878 Greengard St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
7878 Greengard St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

7878 Greengard St.

7878 Greengard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7878 Greengard Street, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
stainless steel
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
gym
parking
playground
garage
internet access
Apartment - Laureate Park - Property Id: 270992

Laureate Park at Lake Nona - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Garage apartment in Laureate Park at Lake Nona community. This apartment is located above the garage of a single-family home and includes water, cable TV, trash, and electric with rent. Features include 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, stainless steel GE appliances and a great neighborhood view. Two designated driveway parking spots included.

Laureate Park is conveniently located right next to Lake Nona's Medical City and provides convenient access to the Orlando International Airport. Community amenities include Community Garden, Fitness Center, Resort Style Aquatic Center, Lake-house Event Venue, playgrounds, walking, running, and biking trails. Pocket parks throughout the neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270992
Property Id 270992

(RLNE5753958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir
Orlando, FL 32818
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7878 Greengard St. have any available units?
7878 Greengard St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7878 Greengard St. have?
Some of 7878 Greengard St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7878 Greengard St. currently offering any rent specials?
7878 Greengard St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7878 Greengard St. pet-friendly?
No, 7878 Greengard St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7878 Greengard St. offer parking?
Yes, 7878 Greengard St. does offer parking.
Does 7878 Greengard St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7878 Greengard St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7878 Greengard St. have a pool?
No, 7878 Greengard St. does not have a pool.
Does 7878 Greengard St. have accessible units?
No, 7878 Greengard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7878 Greengard St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7878 Greengard St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 BedroomsOrlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly PlacesOrlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman NorthMilleniaBaldwin ParkVista EastSouth SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia CollegeBethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach