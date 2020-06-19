7878 Greengard St..

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal garage stainless steel gym playground

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities community garden gym parking playground garage internet access

Apartment - Laureate Park - Property Id: 270992



Laureate Park at Lake Nona - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Garage apartment in Laureate Park at Lake Nona community. This apartment is located above the garage of a single-family home and includes water, cable TV, trash, and electric with rent. Features include 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, stainless steel GE appliances and a great neighborhood view. Two designated driveway parking spots included.



Laureate Park is conveniently located right next to Lake Nona's Medical City and provides convenient access to the Orlando International Airport. Community amenities include Community Garden, Fitness Center, Resort Style Aquatic Center, Lake-house Event Venue, playgrounds, walking, running, and biking trails. Pocket parks throughout the neighborhood.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270992

Property Id 270992



(RLNE5753958)