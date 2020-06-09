All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:03 PM

6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE

6434 Cava Alta Drive · (847) 865-9309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6434 Cava Alta Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1447 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
tennis court
Amazing newly remodeled 3 bedroom apt located on 2nd floor (2 Elevators) in beautiful Metrowest Stonebridge Commons. Brand new wood
looking tile floors, quartz and fully back splashed kitchen walls, with stainless steal appliances, brand new quartz in bathrooms. Unit construction is built with concrete walls and floors and that makes a difference compared to plywood and drywall construction where you can easily hear all.Near I-4, Turnpike, 408, 528, 429 Highways. Community is gorgeous, and well maintained, secured community with control access. Complete amenities include pool, gym, Jacuzzi, Tennis courts and club house. Electric bill can be extremely low too as the home is never hit by the sun directly so it is well insulated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE have any available units?
6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE have?
Some of 6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave
Orlando, FL 32807
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity