6434 CAVA ALTA DRIVE

Amenities
Amazing newly remodeled 3 bedroom apt located on 2nd floor (2 Elevators) in beautiful Metrowest Stonebridge Commons. Brand new wood
looking tile floors, quartz and fully back splashed kitchen walls, with stainless steal appliances, brand new quartz in bathrooms. Unit construction is built with concrete walls and floors and that makes a difference compared to plywood and drywall construction where you can easily hear all.Near I-4, Turnpike, 408, 528, 429 Highways. Community is gorgeous, and well maintained, secured community with control access. Complete amenities include pool, gym, Jacuzzi, Tennis courts and club house. Electric bill can be extremely low too as the home is never hit by the sun directly so it is well insulated.