Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

6131 Metrowest Blvd. #109 -

6131 Metrowest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6131 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Fully furnished 1/1 in Serenata - Fully furnished 1/1 ready to move in!! This unit features 3 levels, 1 for your car, another for your living area and kitchen, and the third floor for your spacious bedroom and bathroom! No matter what you are looking for, Serenata has it all! Among the many exclusive amenities to be enjoyed is the Resort-Style Pool with large Sun Deck overlooking the beautiful lake with a walk-around trail, Picnic Areas with BBQ Grills, a vehicle care center, State-of-the-art Fitness Center, and rec center, tennis courts, so much more-all situated in a serene environment with lush landscaping. A centrally planned community, Serenata is close to Orlando's major theme parks, exciting entertainment, resorts, international dining and world class shopping.

Call Donna to schedule an appointment to see this unit 407-719-5532

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3430208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6131 Metrowest Blvd. #109 - have any available units?
6131 Metrowest Blvd. #109 - doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6131 Metrowest Blvd. #109 - have?
Some of 6131 Metrowest Blvd. #109 -'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6131 Metrowest Blvd. #109 - currently offering any rent specials?
6131 Metrowest Blvd. #109 - is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6131 Metrowest Blvd. #109 - pet-friendly?
Yes, 6131 Metrowest Blvd. #109 - is pet friendly.
Does 6131 Metrowest Blvd. #109 - offer parking?
No, 6131 Metrowest Blvd. #109 - does not offer parking.
Does 6131 Metrowest Blvd. #109 - have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6131 Metrowest Blvd. #109 - does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6131 Metrowest Blvd. #109 - have a pool?
Yes, 6131 Metrowest Blvd. #109 - has a pool.
Does 6131 Metrowest Blvd. #109 - have accessible units?
No, 6131 Metrowest Blvd. #109 - does not have accessible units.
Does 6131 Metrowest Blvd. #109 - have units with dishwashers?
No, 6131 Metrowest Blvd. #109 - does not have units with dishwashers.
