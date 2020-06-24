5968 WESTGATE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Located in the Gorgeous Community of Central Park in Metrowest, this home will be perfect for any family. Central Park is the 2011 "Trendsetting" Award winner for excellence in prestigious communities! There is a lovely carpeted staircase upon entry, with bike/carriage storage underneath. Arriving at the top to a lovely spacious and sunlit living room from the grand sun Window in the ceiling. The kitchen is fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances. There are 2 good size bedrooms with bright windows and walk-in Closets! Hardwood in Living/Dining Area and Carpet in Bedrooms. Screen enclosed Patio with Extra storage closet for additional space. Lovely bathrooms with fresh caulking and new showerheads. Freshly painted walls including accent walls in the dining area. Leading up from the hallway is another staircase up to a very spacious loft area. Perfect for an office area or child's play area. This condo truly is a must-see. It is warm and inviting in a great location!