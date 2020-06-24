All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5968 WESTGATE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5968 WESTGATE DRIVE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

5968 WESTGATE DRIVE

5968 Westgate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5968 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in the Gorgeous Community of Central Park in Metrowest, this home will be perfect for any family. Central Park is the 2011 "Trendsetting" Award winner for excellence in prestigious communities! There is a lovely carpeted staircase upon entry, with bike/carriage storage underneath. Arriving at the top to a lovely spacious and sunlit living room from the grand sun Window in the ceiling. The kitchen is fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances. There are 2 good size bedrooms with bright windows and walk-in Closets! Hardwood in Living/Dining Area and Carpet in Bedrooms. Screen enclosed Patio with Extra storage closet for additional space. Lovely bathrooms with fresh caulking and new showerheads. Freshly painted walls including accent walls in the dining area. Leading up from the hallway is another staircase up to a very spacious loft area. Perfect for an office area or child's play area. This condo truly is a must-see. It is warm and inviting in a great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5968 WESTGATE DRIVE have any available units?
5968 WESTGATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5968 WESTGATE DRIVE have?
Some of 5968 WESTGATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5968 WESTGATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5968 WESTGATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5968 WESTGATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5968 WESTGATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5968 WESTGATE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5968 WESTGATE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5968 WESTGATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5968 WESTGATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5968 WESTGATE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5968 WESTGATE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5968 WESTGATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5968 WESTGATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5968 WESTGATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5968 WESTGATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach