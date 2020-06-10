All apartments in Orlando
5317 Curry Ford Rd # P101

5317 Curry Ford Road · No Longer Available
Location

5317 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32812
Monterey

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 bedroom condo at Grove Park - Freshly painted with new appliances. New carpet in the master bedroom along with 2 walk-in closets, and one regular size closet. Dining room and living room combo. Dining offers a counter bar for extra seating. The glass sliding doors leads you right into your enclosed patio great for entertaining.

Application is $150.00
Hold fee $250.00
Must be 18 and over to apply
No evictions

Please contact Evelyn @ 407-720-4627 Or Mauro 407-720-6067

(RLNE5796705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5317 Curry Ford Rd # P101 have any available units?
5317 Curry Ford Rd # P101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5317 Curry Ford Rd # P101 have?
Some of 5317 Curry Ford Rd # P101's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5317 Curry Ford Rd # P101 currently offering any rent specials?
5317 Curry Ford Rd # P101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5317 Curry Ford Rd # P101 pet-friendly?
No, 5317 Curry Ford Rd # P101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5317 Curry Ford Rd # P101 offer parking?
No, 5317 Curry Ford Rd # P101 does not offer parking.
Does 5317 Curry Ford Rd # P101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5317 Curry Ford Rd # P101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5317 Curry Ford Rd # P101 have a pool?
No, 5317 Curry Ford Rd # P101 does not have a pool.
Does 5317 Curry Ford Rd # P101 have accessible units?
No, 5317 Curry Ford Rd # P101 does not have accessible units.
Does 5317 Curry Ford Rd # P101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5317 Curry Ford Rd # P101 does not have units with dishwashers.

