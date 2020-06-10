5317 Curry Ford Rd # P101

Amenities
Beautiful 1 bedroom condo at Grove Park - Freshly painted with new appliances. New carpet in the master bedroom along with 2 walk-in closets, and one regular size closet. Dining room and living room combo. Dining offers a counter bar for extra seating. The glass sliding doors leads you right into your enclosed patio great for entertaining.
Application is $150.00
Hold fee $250.00
Must be 18 and over to apply
No evictions
Please contact Evelyn @ 407-720-4627 Or Mauro 407-720-6067
(RLNE5796705)