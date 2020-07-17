5144 Conroy Road #1023

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Orlando! - 2/2 Condo located in the Residences at Villa Medici off Conroy Rd. Kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, and pantry. Open living and dining room combo. Washer and dryer hook ups in unit. Gated community with amenities including: Community pool, Fitness center, Playground, Lighted tennis court, BBQ & picnic areas.



To schedule a showing, contact Mark Cline 407-697-5497



Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.



Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee. Tenant must also apply and be approved by community on-site HOA following homeowner approval.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2058771)