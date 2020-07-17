All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 6 2019 at 11:50 PM

5144 Conroy Road #1023

5144 Conroy Road · No Longer Available
Location

5144 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Orlando! - 2/2 Condo located in the Residences at Villa Medici off Conroy Rd. Kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, and pantry. Open living and dining room combo. Washer and dryer hook ups in unit. Gated community with amenities including: Community pool, Fitness center, Playground, Lighted tennis court, BBQ & picnic areas.

To schedule a showing, contact Mark Cline 407-697-5497

Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.

Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee. Tenant must also apply and be approved by community on-site HOA following homeowner approval.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2058771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5144 Conroy Road #1023 have any available units?
5144 Conroy Road #1023 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5144 Conroy Road #1023 have?
Some of 5144 Conroy Road #1023's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5144 Conroy Road #1023 currently offering any rent specials?
5144 Conroy Road #1023 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5144 Conroy Road #1023 pet-friendly?
No, 5144 Conroy Road #1023 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5144 Conroy Road #1023 offer parking?
No, 5144 Conroy Road #1023 does not offer parking.
Does 5144 Conroy Road #1023 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5144 Conroy Road #1023 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5144 Conroy Road #1023 have a pool?
Yes, 5144 Conroy Road #1023 has a pool.
Does 5144 Conroy Road #1023 have accessible units?
No, 5144 Conroy Road #1023 does not have accessible units.
Does 5144 Conroy Road #1023 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5144 Conroy Road #1023 does not have units with dishwashers.
