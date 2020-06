Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area gym pool bbq/grill tennis court valet service

FOR RENT! Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Remodeled Bathroom, Kitchen is open to the living room area, washer and dryer included, water and valet garbage removal included in rent, laminate title, stainless steel appliances except Refrigerator, This Gated Community offer car wash, fitness center, BBQ picnic area, tennis court, community pool. This Condo is Located in Venetian Place close to the airport, 528, 417, shopping center, restaurant and much more. Don't miss this opportunity. CALL NOW.