Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

Two story townhome... large living space, full kitchen with all appliances, breakfast room, and separate laundry and storage room. Double door off the living room lead out onto a screened private deck. There is a half bath downstairs and two full on baths and two full bedrooms upstairs. Great set up with two upstairs suites, great for roommates. Property easy access to roadways, quiet area with beautiful pond view. near Rosemont Community Center.