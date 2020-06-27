4351 ANSON LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

What a beautiful home and view to come home to. This condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a single car garage with opener and has the most amazing view of the Park and Enders Place Pool and Clubhouse. This home has a wrap around porch and is located on the second floor giving you a birds eye view of the area. In addition, there is an abundance of windows making this unit light and bright. This rental comes with all of the Baldwin Park amenities giving you access to 3 swimming pools, 2 fitness centers, and the clubhouse. Available August 1.

Welcome Home.