419 S Lee Ave
Last updated June 17 2019 at 6:18 PM

419 S Lee Ave

419 S Lee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

419 S Lee Avenue, Orlando, FL 32805
Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a second floor unit with all tile floors. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The unit has just been painted. Refrigerator and range included. Located minutes from Downtown Orlando, I4, and 408 Toll Road. Close to local shopping and dining, as well as the Orlando Magic Areana and Orlando City Soccer Stadium.
To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 S Lee Ave have any available units?
419 S Lee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 419 S Lee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
419 S Lee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 S Lee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 S Lee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 419 S Lee Ave offer parking?
No, 419 S Lee Ave does not offer parking.
Does 419 S Lee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 S Lee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 S Lee Ave have a pool?
No, 419 S Lee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 419 S Lee Ave have accessible units?
No, 419 S Lee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 419 S Lee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 S Lee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 S Lee Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 S Lee Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
