3227 N. Orange Avenue
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:34 PM

3227 N. Orange Avenue

3227 North Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3227 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
North Orange

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
online portal
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2ce51a706d ---- AVAILABLE JULY 12, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This amazing home will allow you to take full advantage of all that Winter Park and downtown Orlando have to offer with plenty of local restaurants, shopping, and entertainment options. The home offers 3 bedrooms as well as 2 bathrooms with gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, plenty of cabinet space, and a large island with a breakfast bar. Outside, there is a detached garage with ideal work/storage space and a nice sized yard as well. Lawn care included. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3227 N. Orange Avenue have any available units?
3227 N. Orange Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3227 N. Orange Avenue have?
Some of 3227 N. Orange Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3227 N. Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3227 N. Orange Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3227 N. Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3227 N. Orange Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3227 N. Orange Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3227 N. Orange Avenue offers parking.
Does 3227 N. Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3227 N. Orange Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3227 N. Orange Avenue have a pool?
No, 3227 N. Orange Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3227 N. Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3227 N. Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3227 N. Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3227 N. Orange Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
