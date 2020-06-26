3227 N. Orange Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2ce51a706d ---- AVAILABLE JULY 12, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This amazing home will allow you to take full advantage of all that Winter Park and downtown Orlando have to offer with plenty of local restaurants, shopping, and entertainment options. The home offers 3 bedrooms as well as 2 bathrooms with gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, plenty of cabinet space, and a large island with a breakfast bar. Outside, there is a detached garage with ideal work/storage space and a nice sized yard as well. Lawn care included. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.