3115 Capri Isle Way

Villa Capri - Gated community in Metrowest. Very nice end unit on corner lot. Looks out onto pond with fountain. Open floor plan. Granite counter tops in kitchen with breakfast bar. Tile floors throughout downstairs and dark cherry laminate and Berber carpet upstairs. Separate loft area at top of stairs, great for home office. Lots of windows and light. Surround sound in living area. Water softener. Lots of light and windows. Screened in patio off of living area. Close to Community Clubhouse. Clubhouse includes pool and gym.

