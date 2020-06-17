All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3115 Capri Isle Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3115 Capri Isle Way
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

3115 Capri Isle Way

3115 Capri Isle Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3115 Capri Isle Way, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Villa Capri - Gated community in Metrowest. Very nice end unit on corner lot. Looks out onto pond with fountain. Open floor plan. Granite counter tops in kitchen with breakfast bar. Tile floors throughout downstairs and dark cherry laminate and Berber carpet upstairs. Separate loft area at top of stairs, great for home office. Lots of windows and light. Surround sound in living area. Water softener. Lots of light and windows. Screened in patio off of living area. Close to Community Clubhouse. Clubhouse includes pool and gym.
APPLY FOR THIS HOME ON OUR WEBSITE. LOOK FOR THE LINK TO "OUR RENTAL LISTINGS/APPLY HERE" & OPEN YOUR HOME BY CLICKING ON IT AND "APPLY HERE" OR CALL YOUR REALTOR TO VIEW.

(RLNE2326979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Capri Isle Way have any available units?
3115 Capri Isle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 Capri Isle Way have?
Some of 3115 Capri Isle Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 Capri Isle Way currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Capri Isle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Capri Isle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3115 Capri Isle Way is pet friendly.
Does 3115 Capri Isle Way offer parking?
No, 3115 Capri Isle Way does not offer parking.
Does 3115 Capri Isle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 Capri Isle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Capri Isle Way have a pool?
Yes, 3115 Capri Isle Way has a pool.
Does 3115 Capri Isle Way have accessible units?
No, 3115 Capri Isle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Capri Isle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 Capri Isle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach