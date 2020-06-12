All apartments in Orlando
2586 Grand Central Pkwy, #4

2586 Grand Central Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2586 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
LUXURY 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Townhome -
This 3-story townhouse is located in The Estates at Park Central, a beautifully landscaped and maintained gated community near The Mall at Millenia. The community has every amenity imaginable, including a two story fitness center, sand volleyball courts, six pools, a large indoor gymnasium, tennis courts, a private restaurant with a bar, and a convenience store. The main gates into the community are guarded 24x7. This unit has an over-sized two car garage with a double driveway in front. There are two bedrooms on the third floor which share a bathroom and one bedroom on the second floor, with its own bathroom. All three bedrooms have walk-in closets. The combined living/dining room and open style kitchen, as well as laundry area, are all conveniently laid out on the second floor.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5044784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2586 Grand Central Pkwy, #4 have any available units?
2586 Grand Central Pkwy, #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2586 Grand Central Pkwy, #4 have?
Some of 2586 Grand Central Pkwy, #4's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2586 Grand Central Pkwy, #4 currently offering any rent specials?
2586 Grand Central Pkwy, #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2586 Grand Central Pkwy, #4 pet-friendly?
No, 2586 Grand Central Pkwy, #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2586 Grand Central Pkwy, #4 offer parking?
Yes, 2586 Grand Central Pkwy, #4 offers parking.
Does 2586 Grand Central Pkwy, #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2586 Grand Central Pkwy, #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2586 Grand Central Pkwy, #4 have a pool?
Yes, 2586 Grand Central Pkwy, #4 has a pool.
Does 2586 Grand Central Pkwy, #4 have accessible units?
No, 2586 Grand Central Pkwy, #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2586 Grand Central Pkwy, #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2586 Grand Central Pkwy, #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
