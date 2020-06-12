2586 Grand Central Pkwy, #4

Amenities

LUXURY 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Townhome -

This 3-story townhouse is located in The Estates at Park Central, a beautifully landscaped and maintained gated community near The Mall at Millenia. The community has every amenity imaginable, including a two story fitness center, sand volleyball courts, six pools, a large indoor gymnasium, tennis courts, a private restaurant with a bar, and a convenience store. The main gates into the community are guarded 24x7. This unit has an over-sized two car garage with a double driveway in front. There are two bedrooms on the third floor which share a bathroom and one bedroom on the second floor, with its own bathroom. All three bedrooms have walk-in closets. The combined living/dining room and open style kitchen, as well as laundry area, are all conveniently laid out on the second floor.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5044784)