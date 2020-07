Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

This 2 bed/1 bath duplex is located conveniently near downtown Orlando, minutes away from tons of shopping and restaurants in SODO and Delaney park! It has a unique dining area and open living room perfect for entertainment. Home comes with a utility closet/ laundry room for extra storage and a car port attached! Don’t miss out on this cozy spot!