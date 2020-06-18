1926 S CONWAY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool volleyball court

Well cared for upstairs 3 bedroom/ 2 bath condo with an unbeatable location near Downtown Orlando and the Conway Community. Metro at Michigan Park Condo offers maintenance-free living with resort style amenities including a giant pool, volleyball court/rec area, clubhouse and fitness center. This unit offers over 1300 sq ft of living space, large kitchen with granite, spacious master with master bath, laundry area (renter is required to provide their own washer and dryer) tile floors throughout and so much more. All bedrooms are wonderful sizes and ceiling fans is all bedrooms. This unit is move in ready.