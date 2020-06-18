All apartments in Orlando
1926 S CONWAY ROAD

1926 Conway Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1926 Conway Rd, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

Well cared for upstairs 3 bedroom/ 2 bath condo with an unbeatable location near Downtown Orlando and the Conway Community. Metro at Michigan Park Condo offers maintenance-free living with resort style amenities including a giant pool, volleyball court/rec area, clubhouse and fitness center. This unit offers over 1300 sq ft of living space, large kitchen with granite, spacious master with master bath, laundry area (renter is required to provide their own washer and dryer) tile floors throughout and so much more. All bedrooms are wonderful sizes and ceiling fans is all bedrooms. This unit is move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 S CONWAY ROAD have any available units?
1926 S CONWAY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1926 S CONWAY ROAD have?
Some of 1926 S CONWAY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 S CONWAY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1926 S CONWAY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 S CONWAY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1926 S CONWAY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1926 S CONWAY ROAD offer parking?
No, 1926 S CONWAY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1926 S CONWAY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1926 S CONWAY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 S CONWAY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1926 S CONWAY ROAD has a pool.
Does 1926 S CONWAY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1926 S CONWAY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 S CONWAY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1926 S CONWAY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
