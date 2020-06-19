1535 LAKE SHORE DRIVE

Amenities

Home is available for short term lease for 7 months. Completely renovated Rose Isle abode- As you walk in to this 4-bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 half baths with 2, 940 sq. ft. home you will immediately notice the open floor plan and vaulted ceilings; great for entertaining. The kitchen now has painted cabinets, counter height island top, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a wine fridge. Some of the details include gleaming wood floors, double pane energy efficient windows, plantation shutters, all renovated baths, 2 half baths, laundry room & lots of storage. The great room has expansive vaulted ceilings & French doors going out the covered lanai with tongue & groove ceilings & porcelain tile flooring. The entire property was completed re-landscaped in 2018 and with 1/3-acre lot with shaded back and front yard. The spacious master suite has vaulted ceilings, French doors to Lanai, luxurious bath with dual vanities, large shower, fabulous claw foot tub, 2 customized walk-in closets plus additional closets. Rose Isle is sought after because of the proximity to Downtown Orlando, Downtown Winter Park, Advent Health Hospital, museums, Rollins College, Lake Highland Prep, the new Audubon Park K-8th grade school and I-4.