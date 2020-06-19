All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1535 LAKE SHORE DRIVE
Last updated April 10 2020 at 7:26 PM

1535 LAKE SHORE DRIVE

1535 Lake Shore Drive · (855) 456-4945
Location

1535 Lake Shore Drive, Orlando, FL 32803
Rose Isle

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Home is available for short term lease for 7 months. Completely renovated Rose Isle abode- As you walk in to this 4-bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 half baths with 2, 940 sq. ft. home you will immediately notice the open floor plan and vaulted ceilings; great for entertaining. The kitchen now has painted cabinets, counter height island top, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a wine fridge. Some of the details include gleaming wood floors, double pane energy efficient windows, plantation shutters, all renovated baths, 2 half baths, laundry room & lots of storage. The great room has expansive vaulted ceilings & French doors going out the covered lanai with tongue & groove ceilings & porcelain tile flooring. The entire property was completed re-landscaped in 2018 and with 1/3-acre lot with shaded back and front yard. The spacious master suite has vaulted ceilings, French doors to Lanai, luxurious bath with dual vanities, large shower, fabulous claw foot tub, 2 customized walk-in closets plus additional closets. Rose Isle is sought after because of the proximity to Downtown Orlando, Downtown Winter Park, Advent Health Hospital, museums, Rollins College, Lake Highland Prep, the new Audubon Park K-8th grade school and I-4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 LAKE SHORE DRIVE have any available units?
1535 LAKE SHORE DRIVE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 LAKE SHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 1535 LAKE SHORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 LAKE SHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1535 LAKE SHORE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 LAKE SHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1535 LAKE SHORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1535 LAKE SHORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1535 LAKE SHORE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1535 LAKE SHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1535 LAKE SHORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 LAKE SHORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1535 LAKE SHORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1535 LAKE SHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1535 LAKE SHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 LAKE SHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1535 LAKE SHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
