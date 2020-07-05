All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

1517 Catherine Street #6

1517 Catherine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1517 Catherine Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
1517 Catherine Street #6 Available 03/01/20 - This little, secluded condominium complex is known as the little 'Melrose Place'.
Tucked away at the end of Catherine Street, it abuts to the Greenwood Urban Wetlands, and walking distance to 903 Mills Market Cafe, Lake Davis, Lake Cherokee, and just a little further is Lake Eola and Thornton Park.
This adorable 1/1 has a fully equipped kitchen, full bath with tub and shower, extra storage room, and overlooks the community pool.
Laundry room is next to pool.
Quiet and cozy. Owner may accept a small pet with fee.
Assigned parking and plenty of visitor parking.

(RLNE5485808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Catherine Street #6 have any available units?
1517 Catherine Street #6 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 Catherine Street #6 have?
Some of 1517 Catherine Street #6's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Catherine Street #6 currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Catherine Street #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Catherine Street #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1517 Catherine Street #6 is pet friendly.
Does 1517 Catherine Street #6 offer parking?
Yes, 1517 Catherine Street #6 offers parking.
Does 1517 Catherine Street #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1517 Catherine Street #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Catherine Street #6 have a pool?
Yes, 1517 Catherine Street #6 has a pool.
Does 1517 Catherine Street #6 have accessible units?
No, 1517 Catherine Street #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Catherine Street #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 Catherine Street #6 does not have units with dishwashers.

