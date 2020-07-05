Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool guest parking

1517 Catherine Street #6 Available 03/01/20 - This little, secluded condominium complex is known as the little 'Melrose Place'.

Tucked away at the end of Catherine Street, it abuts to the Greenwood Urban Wetlands, and walking distance to 903 Mills Market Cafe, Lake Davis, Lake Cherokee, and just a little further is Lake Eola and Thornton Park.

This adorable 1/1 has a fully equipped kitchen, full bath with tub and shower, extra storage room, and overlooks the community pool.

Laundry room is next to pool.

Quiet and cozy. Owner may accept a small pet with fee.

Assigned parking and plenty of visitor parking.



(RLNE5485808)